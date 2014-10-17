By Yantoultra Ngui
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 17 With the cost of hiring
workers soaring in Malaysia as minimum wages kick in, the
government is offering tax benefits to labour-intensive sectors
going the automation route, a tactic that analysts say may help
lift profits by up to 20 percent.
But some manufacturers, including Top Glove Corp Bhd
, which produces one out of every four pairs of latex
gloves in the world, say the incentives are not enough. Smaller
companies will benefit more due to the way the benefits are
structured, analysts say.
"The direction is there, although it is not enough,"
Chairman Lim Wee Chai said in a post-earnings conference in
Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
One of the processes that Top Glove has partially automated
is the removal of gloves from moulds. Some of it is now carried
out by robotic arms, cutting the number of workers per
production line to four from eight, a company official says,
adding that some of the packing, counting, weighing and sorting
has also been automated.
The automation comes as the cost of hiring rises in
Southeast Asia. Countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam have
recently raised minimum wages. On Jan. 1, 2013, Malaysia
implemented minimum wages for the first time, prompting concerns
about higher operating expenses and pressure on margins.
Malaysian plastics packaging firms including Scientex Bhd
have seen their production costs rise 11-19 percent
annually over the past five years, mainly due to labour, utility
and transportation costs. Rubber glove makers such as Top Glove
saw costs climb 6-16 percent a year on a compound basis, Thomson
Reuters calculations based on corporate income statements show.
In Prime Minister Najib Razak's 2015 budget speech late last
week, he said labour-intensive industries such as rubber,
plastics, wood, furniture and textiles will receive automation
incentives. On the first 4 million ringgit ($1.2 million) firms
spend on automation between 2015 and 2017, they will be entitled
to tax savings of 2 million ringgit.
While that is not enough, Top Glove's chairman said,
"sometimes small is also better than zero".
Top Glove posted an 8.3 percent drop in net profit to 180
million ringgit in the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2014. Higher
operating costs - from wages to power and transportation -
dragged down earnings, Lim said.
The automation benefits will translate into an annual 2
percent rise in net profit, he said.
'BETTER THAN NOTHING'
Scientex, Asia-Pacific's largest stretch film producer by
capacity, may see earnings improve by less than 5 percent from
the benefits in the year ending July 31, 2015, Kuala
Lumpur-based RHB Research wrote in a note to clients.
Scientex was not immediately available to comment.
Smaller plastic packaging players are set to gain more, with
net profit going up as much as 20 percent next year due to their
smaller earnings base, RHB Research said.
Karex Bhd, the world's largest condom manufacturer
by volume, may see its net profit improve between 10 percent and
13 percent, according to RHB Research.
"With the incentive, I think we can see more than 1 million
ringgit flow to our bottom line," Goh Miah Kiat, Karex's chief
executive officer, told Reuters. "Although the quantum is still
considered small, it is better than nothing and it will entice
companies to go for automation."
(1 US dollar = 3.2820 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)