KUALA LUMPUR Aug 16 Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings said in an exchange filing on Tuesday:

* Q1 net profit down 28.3 percent to 79.0 million ringgit ($26.5 million) vs 110.2 million ringgit year-ago.

* Weaker performance in marine repair and conversion offset profits from its engineering and construction segment.

* Company should benefit from relatively strong upstream exploration and production activities, and upward trending capex spending by state oil firm Petronas . ($1 = 2.982 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)