KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 Malaysian Marine and Heavy Engineering , the heavy engineering arm of national state oil firm Petronas , said talks for a proposed fabrication yard in Brunei were at a preliminary stage.

The yard, announced earlier this month by Prime Minister Najib Razak, is one of two projects to be undertaken by Petronas in the Southeast Asian sultanate with the other being a $1.6 billion petrochemical complex.

"We are not able to share with you any detailed information as yet on that but there is a discussion between Petronas and Petroleum Brunei on setting up the petrochemical facilities in that country," Malaysia Marine's chairman Nasarudin Mohammad Idris told reporters after the company's inaugural AGM.

Malaysia Marine has embarked on an expansion plan, which includes the proposed acquisition of Sime Darby's fabrication yard in Pasir Gudang for 394 million ringgit ($126.3 million).

($1 = 3.119 Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)