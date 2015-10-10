* FX intervention, capital controls not options-deputy
finmin
* Central bank rate hike also ruled out given hit to
households
* If Fed were to raise rates, it should do so quickly-Johari
* Debt-laden 1MDB can avoid bail-out with asset liquidation
By Leika Kihara
LIMA, Peru, Oct 10 Malaysia will use its state
funds to put a floor under the country's battered stock market,
though currency intervention and interest rate hikes are ruled
out as tools to keep sharp falls in the ringgit in check, its
deputy finance minister said.
The world's second-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas
has been hit by the collapse in global crude prices that added
to the pains of an economy grappling with mounting household
debt.
Foreign investors have trimmed exposure to Malaysia, causing
its stock and bond prices to tank. Its currency, down 16 percent
this year, remains vulnerable to further falls against the
dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve eyes raising interest rates.
Asked whether state investment funds are ready to prop up
slumping domestic stock prices with purchases, Johari Abdul
Ghani said: "Yes, our state fund is quite big right now, in the
sense we always have ample space" to absorb any sell-off by
foreign investors.
"Every year these (domestic) pension funds are getting new
funds almost close to 40-50 billion ringgit ($9.7-12.0 billion),
so I think there is enough for them to continue buying while
waiting for external factors to improve," he told Reuters on
Saturday during his visit to Lima for the World Bank and
International Monetary Fund meetings.
Malaysian markets may face a temporary setback from an
expected U.S. rate hike but if the Fed wanted to raise rates, it
would have to do so quickly as markets "don't like uncertainty"
on when it will happen, Johari said.
He stressed that the government does not see an immediate
need to take steps to defend the ringgit and will leave markets
to determine its levels.
"Pegging (the ringgit to the dollar) is out of the
question," as well as direct intervention to prop up the
currency or imposing capital controls, Johari said.
"We do a lot of trade with a lot of countries ... We allow
markets to find their ways," he said.
An interest rate hike by Malaysia's central bank is also
ruled out as an option to rein in declines in the ringgit as it
would hurt households with high debt and cool consumption,
Johari said.
Malaysia has sufficient foreign reserves to weather further
declines in its currency and can repatriate profits or liquidate
assets its state funds hold overseas if needed, he added.
"Our financial system is very solid compared to 1997-1998,"
when Asia suffered from a financial crisis. "I think we're ready
to face the headwind."
Johari also said the government will liquidate assets of
heavily indebted state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB),
including its energy and property investment, by early next year
that will raise enough funds to avoid a bailout.
($1 = 4.1350 ringgit)
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)