* January-March was ringgit's best quarter in 43 years
* Q1 bond inflows larger than full-year 2015 outflows
* Capital inflows may slow on valuations, new c.bank gov
By Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, April 8 Malaysia's ringgit has done a
stunning about-face this year, with surging capital inflows
turning it into Asia's best-performing currency from the
region's worst in 2015.
Still, few expect the ringgit to regain all the
ground lost last year, as inflows may have peaked as Malaysian
risk assets are starting to look pricey to investors and
analysts.
The ringgit strengthened 10 percent against the U.S.
dollar in January-March, its largest quarterly gain since 1973,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
In 2015, the ringgit had its worst year since 1997, shedding
18.5 percent on the back on plunging oil prices, anticipated
higher U.S. interest rates and a financial scandal at
state-owned 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Driving the currency's U-turn is the return of foreign
investors, who have poured into Malaysian stocks and
bonds on better crude oil prices, a surprisingly
resilient economy and easier monetary policies from major
central banks.
"The market is saying that this recovery in oil prices will
be pretty positive for the Malaysian economy," said Kelvin Tay,
chief investment officer for southern Asia Pacific at UBS Wealth
Management in Singapore.
In February, exports rose faster than expected. Sales of
electrical and electronic products, the biggest item, increased
8.9 percent from a year earlier.
JACKED-UP HOLDINGS
Through the week ended April 1, foreign investors bought a
net 5.5 billion ringgit ($1.4 billion) of Kuala Lumpur stocks
this year, data from the research arm of Malaysian Industrial
Development Finance showed. Last year had total outflows of 19.5
billion ringgit, it said.
Offshore investors have raised their local bond holdings by
11.8 billion ringgit in January-March, central bank data shows,
with increased interest in longer-tenor debt. For all of last
year, foreigners slashed holdings by 11.1 billion ringgit.
The cautious stance of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on
U.S. rate hikes has caused investors to seek higher yields in
Asia, aiding flows into Malaysia.
"This combination of an attractive currency valuation and
higher yields in a world of low or negative interest rates is
drawing foreign investors back to the local Malaysian market,"
said Eric Delomier, Asia fixed income investment specialist for
Capital Group of the U.S.
Analysts and investors have concerns, including valuations
of Malaysian assets and leadership of the central bank as its
internationally-respected governor, Zeti Akhtar Aziz, retires at
the end of April, and her successor has not been named.
Malaysian bonds seem "a bit rich," said Maybank Investment
Bank's fixed income analyst Winson Phoon in Kuala Lumpur.
Earlier this month, the 10-year yield fell to 3.77 percent, the
lowest since February 2015.
SMALL INFLOWS AHEAD?
"I don't expect to see a repeat large inflows in months
ahead, although the direction should remain slightly positive,"
Phoon said.
On share valuations, "Malaysia is actually not particularly
cheap or attractive, compared to other markets," Tay of UBS
said. "We don't think earnings growth has actually improved
among Malaysian corporates."
Local stocks were trading at about 17.3 times the past 12
months' earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data. That
compared with 11.8 times for Indonesian stocks,
according to exchange data.
Zeti has led Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) since 2000, and
investors are hoping for a successor with her credibility to
help Malaysia's standing at a time of political crisis for
Prime Minister Najib Razak, chairman of 1MDB's advisory board.
"Given the near-term challenges to a new BNM governor, oil
prices and festering political risk from 1MDB, among other
things, the ringgit's upside is limited," said Andy Ji, Asian
currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore.
His year-end target for the ringgit is 3.70 per dollar, 16
percent appreciation from its 2015 closing. Late Friday, the
ringgit was at 3.90.
(Additional reporting by Praveen Menon in KUALA LUMPUR and
Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Richard Borsuk)