SINGAPORE Nov 14 Malaysia's ringgit jumped on Monday in offshore markets after the central bank on Saturday said it would "re-enforce" existing rules that prohibit facilitation of offshore trading of the currency.

The ringgit one-month non-deliverable forward (NDF) rose almost 2 percent to 4.3790 per dollar in thin liquidity.

Bank Negara Malaysia said on Saturday non-deliverable forwards were not recognised because the ringgit was not an internationalised currency.

One-month NDFs fell to their weakest in at least 12 years on Friday.

The NDFs jump on Monday compared with spot ringgit hitting a near 10-month low on falls in Malaysia's stocks and bond prices.

