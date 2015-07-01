KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose 0.6 percent in early trade on Wednesday after Fitch kept Malaysia's credit rating at A- and raised its outlook to stable from negative.

The market opened up 0.2 percent at 1,709.77 points and extended its gains in early trade.

Fitch said Malaysia's fiscal finances had improved and that it viewed positively the government's efforts to reform its fuel subsidy programme and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax. (Reporting By Trinna Leong; Editing by Edmund Klamann)