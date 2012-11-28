KUALA LUMPUR Nov 28 Malaysia's mobile phone operator Maxis Bhd said on Wednesday its net profit for Q3 ended Sept. 30 dropped 18 percent to 442 million ringgit from 537 million ringgit a year ago amid higher expenses for devices and information technology.

Revenue fell 1 percent to 2.2 billion ringgit year-on-year, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Maxis said it will pay a dividend of 8 sen, the same amount as a year ago.

Net profit for the nine months period ended Sept. 30 dropped 9 percent to 1.48 billion ringgit, making up 65.5 percent of the 2.29 billion ringgit full year profit estimate of analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Maxis said it will focus on operational and cost efficiencies, amid a competitive market.

Maxis shares closed 2.04 percent higher at 6.50 ringgit per share, outperforming/underperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index's 0.52 percent rise. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)