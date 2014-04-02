Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 Malaysia's Maxis Bhd will undertake 2.5 billion ringgit ($766.5 million) in loans to refinance its debt and fund its capital needs, it said in an announcement to the stock exchange on Wednesday.
Mobile phone operator Maxis entered into an agreement with RHB Islamic Bank Bhd for 1 billion ringgit to refinance its borrowings, and another 1.5 billion ringgit towards capital expenditure and general working capital requirements. ($1 = 3.2615 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Anthony Barker)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)