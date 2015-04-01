KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 The investment banks of Malaysia's two largest lenders by assets, Malayan Banking Bhd and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, have signed an agreement with real estate firm Cititower Sdn Bhd for a 20-year syndicated Islamic term financing of 3.2 billion ringgit ($865.45 million).

The funding will part finance a mixed commercial development project in the capital, which will include an office and a hotel tower, according to a joint statement by the banks on Wednesday.

Cititower is a joint venture between KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd and QD Asia Pacific Ltd, a unit of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, the statement showed.

The project is expected to be completed by the middle of 2020, the banks added. ($1 = 3.6975 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by David Evans)