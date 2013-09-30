(Adds company comments, details on approvals)
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 Malayan Banking Bhd
(Maybank), Malaysia's biggest bank by assets, has
appointed Taswin Zakaria to head its Indonesian unit as it seeks
to maintain its growth momentum in the largest economy in
Southeast Asia.
Indonesia has been Maybank's second-largest earnings
contributor, making up 7 percent of Maybank's total profit
before tax in 2013, up from 5.2 percent a year earlier. In the
same year, Bank Internasional Indonesia's (BII) net
profit jumped 81 percent year-on-year.
Taswin, a seasoned Indonesian investment banker who served
as PT Indonesia Infrastructure Finance's chief between 2010 and
2011, will take on the role as BII's president director.
"We have investment banking and asset management businesses
in Indonesia and we anticipate Bapak Taswin's in-country
leadership will not only propel BII to new heights but also
enable synergistic opportunities there for the Maybank group to
be realised faster," Abdul Farid Alias, Maybank's group chief,
said in a statement on Monday.
Taswin replaces Khairussaleh Ramli, whom banking sources
said is set to join Malaysia's RHB Capital Bhd as
deputy CEO. Taswin, 45, has served as an
independent member of the board of commissioners of BII since
2004. He worked in number of banks such as Barclays Bank Plc and
Deutsche Bank AG before joining BII.
Maybank lost two of its top executives - Khairussaleh and
Tengku Zafrul - after they lost out to Abdul Farid for the CEO
job. Tengku Zafrul, who had been at Maybank for three years as
investment banking head, had resigned to take on new
opportunities, the lender announced on Sept. 24.
Local media said Tengku Zafrul, who led Maybank's $1.4
billion purchase of Singaporean brokerage Kim Eng Holdings Ltd
in 2011, would be taking the deputy CEO post at rival CIMB Group
Holdings.
Taswin's appointment is subject to approvals from Indonesian
authorities and Maybank's shareholders.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Matt Driskill)