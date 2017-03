KUALA LUMPUR Feb 26 Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia's largest bank by assets, posted on Thursday an 11.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, driven by higher interest income and Islamic banking income.

Net profit for October-December was 1.93 billion ringgit ($536.63 million) compared with 1.73 billion ringgit a year ago, Maybank said in a stock exchange filing. Revenue rose 16.8 percent to 9.7 billion ringgit. ($1 = 3.5965 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)