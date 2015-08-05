KUALA LUMPUR Aug 5 Malaysia Building Society
Bhd said on Wednesday it was not aware of any official
consent or otherwise from the country's central bank for it to
talk to talk to Islamic bank Bank Muamalat about a
possible merger.
The statement to the local bourse came after the New Straits
Times reported Malaysia Building Society had obtained the
central bank's nod to talk to Bank Muamalat for a merger that
would creat the country's largest standalone Islamic bank.
Shares of Malaysia Building Society ended 1.1 percent lower
at 1.76 ringgit, underperforming the benchmark stock index's
0.1 percent rise.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Holmes)