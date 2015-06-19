KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 The hijacked oil tanker
Orkim Harmony is being shadowed by a Malaysian naval ship and
has been redirected east to Indonesia's Natuna Island, and
should arrive on Saturday, the Malaysian navy and media said on
Friday.
State news agency Bernama quoted navy official Rear Admiral
Azhari Abdul Rashid as saying the hijackers, reportedly armed
with pistols and machetes, have made a request for a boat for
their escape. Officials say the 22 crew are safe.
The hijacking is the second seizure of a tanker by pirates
in Southeast Asia this month, raising further concerns over
piracy in the region.
The 7,300 deadweight tonne (DWT) Orkim Harmony was hijacked
on June 11 about 30 nautical miles from the Malaysian port of
Tanjung Sedili carrying around 50,000 barrels of RON95 gasoline.
The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said the
gasoline on the ship was owned by state-controlled oil and gas
company Petronas.
The Orkim Harmony is operated by Malaysia's Orkim Ship
Management. On board is a crew of 22, including 16 Malaysians,
five Indonesians and one Myanmar national.
After the tanker was hijacked, the pirates repainted the
ship and changed the name to Kim Harmon. Malaysia's Chief of
Navy Admiral Abdul Aziz Jaafar says least eight pirates are
involved.
The Malaysian naval vessel shadowing the tanker in
Vietnamese waters on Thursday was trying to persuade the
hijackers to surrender, says Jaafar.
Earlier this month, a 7,100 DWT oil tanker, Orkim Victory,
carrying diesel loaded from Petronas was hijacked on June 4 in
the same area and on the same route.
The Orkim Victory was later released by the hijackers after
about 770 metric tonnes (6,000 barrels) of its cargo had been
siphoned off.
However it will be difficult for the Orkim Harmony pirates
to siphon off the gasoline as it is highly flammable and they
are likely looking for proper facilities to do a ship-to-ship
transfer, says MMEA.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Emily Chow; Editing by
Michael Perry)