KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 The hijacked oil tanker
Orkim Harmony has been released by pirates, who fled in the
ship's rescue boat, Malaysian navy and maritime officials said
on Friday.
The Orkim Harmony, hijacked on June 11 off the Malaysian
coast by pirates reportedly armed with pistols and machetes, was
now being escorted by the navy to Malaysia's Kuantan Port.
Officials said only one member of the 22 crew was injured,
suffering a gunshot wound to the thigh.
Three Malaysian navy ships and two aircraft were hunting the
fleeing pirates.
The hijacking is the second seizure of a tanker by pirates
in Southeast Asia this month, raising further concerns over
piracy in the region.
The 7,300 deadweight tonne (DWT) Orkim Harmony was hijacked
about 30 nautical miles from the Malaysian port of Tanjung
Sedili carrying around 50,000 barrels of RON95 gasoline.
The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said the
gasoline on the ship was owned by state-controlled oil and gas
company Petronas.
The Orkim Harmony is operated by Malaysia's Orkim Ship
Management. On board is a crew of 22, including 16 Malaysians,
five Indonesians and one Myanmar national.
After the tanker was hijacked, the pirates repainted the
ship and changed the name to Kim Harmon. Malaysia's Chief of
Navy Admiral Abdul Aziz Jaafar says eight pirates were involved.
The Malaysian naval vessel shadowing the tanker in
Vietnamese waters on Thursday was trying to persuade the
hijackers to surrender, says Jaafar.
Early on Friday, Malaysia said the hijacked ship was still
being shadowed by a navy ship and had been redirected to
Indonesia's Natuna Island, where it was expected to arrive on
Saturday.
A subsequent MMEA report said the pirates had fled the ship.
Earlier this month, a 7,100 DWT oil tanker, Orkim Victory,
carrying diesel loaded from Petronas was hijacked on June 4 in
the same area and on the same route.
The Orkim Victory was later released by the hijackers after
about 770 metric tonnes (6,000 barrels) of its cargo had been
siphoned off.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Emily Chow; Editing by
Michael Perry)