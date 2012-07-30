EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 20)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 Malaysia-based private equity firm Navis Capital Partners on Monday said it sold PT Efficient English Services, the operator of Wall Street Institute in Indonesia, to Pearson PLC for $16.3 million.
This marks Navis' fifth sale of a portfolio company in the last eight months, and the second involving a company with substantial Indonesian exposure, following the sale of King's Safetywear in December last year.
The sale of Efficient English presents a 10-fold return for Navis since it set up the English-language education business in Indonesia in 2007 for about $1.5 million, according to Navis. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui)
LONDON, Feb 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever, her spokesman said on Monday.
LISBON, Feb 20 The Bank of Portugal will hold a final round of exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Lone Star as it seeks to flesh out the terms of the potential sale of state-rescued lender Novo Banco, the central bank said on Monday.