KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 Malaysia's $30 billion drive to explore
and produce more oil and gas has paid off with its crude and condensate output
rising from a 20-year low.
Here are the oil projects that are expected to complete expansion or start
production between 2013 and 2016:
Field Location Operator/Partners Liquids* Production
production date
West Desaru Block PM304, Petrofac, expand to end
+ Cendor offshore Petronas, Kuwait 25-30kbpd** 2013-early
phase 2 Peninsular Foreign Petroleum from 7-8kbpd 2014
Malaysia Exploration
Company (KUFPEC),
PetroVietnam
Siaka-North Block K, Murphy Oil, initial Late 2013
Petai offshore ConocoPhillips output at
Sabah 1kbpd, peak
at 30kbpd
Gumusut-Kaka Blocks J & Shell, Current Started up
p K, 120km ConocoPhillips, output in 2012;
offshore Petronas, Murphy 25kbpd; peak production
Sabah Oil at 150kbpd to rise in
then 2014 with
stabilise at new terminal
100-120 kbpd
Malikai Part of Shell, 60kbpd peak 2016
Block G, ConocoPhillips, output
about 100km Petronas
offshore
Sabah
*liquids: crude and condensate
**KBPD: 1,000 barrels per day
Source: Companies, industry