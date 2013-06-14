KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 Malaysia's $30 billion drive to explore and produce more oil and gas has paid off with its crude and condensate output rising from a 20-year low. Here are the oil projects that are expected to complete expansion or start production between 2013 and 2016: Field Location Operator/Partners Liquids* Production production date West Desaru Block PM304, Petrofac, expand to end + Cendor offshore Petronas, Kuwait 25-30kbpd** 2013-early phase 2 Peninsular Foreign Petroleum from 7-8kbpd 2014 Malaysia Exploration Company (KUFPEC), PetroVietnam Siaka-North Block K, Murphy Oil, initial Late 2013 Petai offshore ConocoPhillips output at Sabah 1kbpd, peak at 30kbpd Gumusut-Kaka Blocks J & Shell, Current Started up p K, 120km ConocoPhillips, output in 2012; offshore Petronas, Murphy 25kbpd; peak production Sabah Oil at 150kbpd to rise in then 2014 with stabilise at new terminal 100-120 kbpd Malikai Part of Shell, 60kbpd peak 2016 Block G, ConocoPhillips, output about 100km Petronas offshore Sabah *liquids: crude and condensate **KBPD: 1,000 barrels per day Source: Companies, industry