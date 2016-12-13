SINGAPORE Dec 13 Malaysia is expected to start oil production at the end of December at a deepwater field that could lift February export volumes of key grade Kimanis by 25 percent from January, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Operated by Royal Dutch Shell, the Malikai field off the East Malaysian state of Sabah could boost exports of Kimanis to 193,000 barrels per day in February, they said, meeting demand from Australia and India.

