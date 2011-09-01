SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Seven floating oil storage facilities offshore Southern Malaysia have been given a two-week reprieve from eviction as required by a government notice that expired a day ago, industry sources said on Thursday.

The reprieve on the converted Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), which have a capacity to hold up to about 1.9 million tonnes of crude and fuel oil, off Pasir Gudang port could be extended to a month, as had been requested by the owners of the facilities, the sources said.

Alternative sites being discussed currently include another spot off the town of Linggi, further north and along Malaysia's western coast, as well as existing Ship-To-Ship (STS) transfer locations in Indonesia, such as Karimun and Nipah. (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)