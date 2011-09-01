SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Seven floating oil storage
facilities offshore Southern Malaysia have been given a two-week
reprieve from eviction as required by a government notice that
expired a day ago, industry sources said on Thursday.
The reprieve on the converted Very Large Crude Carriers
(VLCCs), which have a capacity to hold up to about 1.9 million
tonnes of crude and fuel oil, off Pasir Gudang port could be
extended to a month, as had been requested by the owners of the
facilities, the sources said.
Alternative sites being discussed currently include another
spot off the town of Linggi, further north and along Malaysia's
western coast, as well as existing Ship-To-Ship (STS) transfer
locations in Indonesia, such as Karimun and Nipah.
(Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)