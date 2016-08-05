KUALA LUMPUR Aug 5 The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) on Friday announced that it will lift the suspension of sustainable certification for the entire IOI Group on Monday.

The Zurich-based global sustainable palm oil initiative said in a statement on Friday that IOI had satisfied conditions set for the certification to be reinstated, based on the recommendation of the RSPO's complaints panel (CP).

IOI, however, will need to submit quarterly progress reports to the CP, and after 12 months will be subjected to independent ground verification by a team of experts who report directly to the CP.

The RSPO imposed the suspension on April 1 after complaints that IOI had violated sustainable policies at its concessions in Indonesia. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)