(Adds table with export breakdown and historical data) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Dec. 1 to 15 fell 14.1 percent to 640,240 tonnes from 744,975 tonnes shipped during Nov. 1 to 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for Dec. 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Dec 1-15 Nov 1-15 Crude palm oil 132,600 221,678 RBD palm oil 55,280 62,890 RBD palm olein 218,060 275,220 RBD palm stearin 83,204 64,440 Crude palm kernel oil 19,855 4,800 Palm fatty acid distillate 19,000 17,105 TOP PALM MARKETS Dec 1-15 Nov 1-15 European Union 121,630 168,811 China 171,740 188,480 India & subcontinent 94,315 160,750 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8 October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5 September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1 August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 May 1,248,014 -44,357 -3.4 April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3 March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8 February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1 January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0 December 1,568,510 -94,582 -5.7 November 1,663,092 +62,547 +3.9 (Reporting by Hawa Semasaba; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)