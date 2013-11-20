European shares slip for 4th day as Aggreko, Casino sink
* Just Eat, Intertek gain after updates (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Nov. 1-20 fell 2.1 percent to 1,004,880 tonnes, compared with 1,026,488 tonnes shipped during Oct. 1-20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Just Eat, Intertek gain after updates (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
ROME, March 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - For every dollar spent on reducing food waste, companies save an average $14, according to a study published on Tuesday that also showed consumers can save money by shrinking their bin bags.
CAPE TOWN, March 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Could harnessing the power of "resurrection plants" - with the ability to survive severe water shortages for years - hold the secret to feeding a hungry planet?