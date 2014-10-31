(Adds details, quotes)
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 31 Malaysian palm oil stocks
could drop 14 percent by the end of 2014 from 2.09 million at
the end of last month, a senior official of the Malaysian Palm
Oil Board (MPOB) said, as export demand and domestic food and
fuel needs pick up.
Inventories are seen drawing down to 1.8 million tonnes by
the end of the year, and are likely to end 2015 at 1.7 million
tonnes, Ramli Abdullah, the head of the MPOB's economic unit,
told an industry meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.
"We expect exports to increase, due to the bigger
population, especially in developing countries such as India and
China," Ramli said on the sidelines of the conference.
"Our local consumption will also increase after we implement
B7."
The "B7" mandate Malaysia announced on Tuesday aims to boost
the palm oil content of biodiesel to 7 percent from 5 percent
from November, as the world's No. 2 palm grower looks to cut
stocks and prop up prices that have lost 13 percent this year.
The industry regulator had previously pegged stocks to range
between 1.6 million and 1.8 million tonnes at the end of 2014,
lower than the 1.99 million tonnes piled up at the end of 2013.
Output in Malaysia is expected to rise to 20.5 million
tonnes in 2015, Ramli said, in the absence of extreme weather
that could hurt yields.
Malaysia produced 14.66 million tonnes of crude palm oil
between January and September, up 7 percent from a year earlier.
Exports of Malaysian palm oil were seen at 17.9 million
tonnes in 2014, below forecasts for 18.5 million, but are
expected to rise to 18.2 million in 2015.
Malaysia exported 18.15 million tonnes of palm oil in 2013,
with China, India, Pakistan and Europe taking the bulk of
shipments.
Ramli added that Malaysia exports more of its palm as
compared to Indonesia, and an output increase could translate
into bigger overseas sales and keep inventories in check.
Malaysian palm oil prices, which set the tone for
global prices, are expected to trade between 2,300 and 2,500
ringgit per tonne in 2015, he added. Palm futures now trade at
2,303 ringgit per tonne.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)