(Corrects to add "kernel" to product name in first and third
paragraphs)
By Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 Malaysia should scrap
export duty rates for processed palm kernel oil products to help
its refining sector, which is losing market share to the world's
biggest palm producer Indonesia, a Malaysian industry body said.
Malaysia's exports of refined, bleached, deodorised (RBD)
palm kernel oil have fallen 26 percent in the past four years,
D. Chandramohan, chairman of the Palm Oil Refiners Association
Of Malaysia (PORAM), told Reuters.
"Removing its 5 percent export duty to zero duty would
improve our export competitiveness," he said. RBD palm kernel
oil is the only Malaysian processed oil product that still
attracts a duty.
Refiners in Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil
producer, say Indonesian rivals enjoy a price advantage as the
country imposes a higher export levy on crude palm oil (CPO)
than on refined palm products. This encourages CPO producers to
sell to domestic refiners, keeping down their costs.
PORAM called last year for a common crude palm oil export
duty plan with Indonesia, to help Malaysian refiners boost
downstream margins and improve market share.
Malaysian shipments of palm oil products have fallen for
five consecutive months since October, according to data from
cargo surveyors.
Exports in February fell by 17-18 percent from a month ago,
as consumer demand for the tropical oil from top consumers China
and India waned. Palm oil is also losing market share to soyoil
on a narrowing spread between the two oils, and as China favours
importing cheaper soybeans to crush for domestic use.
Palm oil refiners face a further hurdle if proposals to
impose import taxes on palm oil and its related products are
implemented in France and Russia.
France's proposals would see an import tax on palm oil and
palm kernel oil of 300 euros ($326) per tonne in 2017, rising to
900 euros per tonne by 2020. Russia's excise tax on palm oil
could be introduced on July 1 and amount to around $200 per
tonne.
"If these two countries do it and we don't oppose it, other
countries may follow suit. The basis for this is
discriminatory," said Chandramohan.
($1 = 0.9203 euros)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)