* Step is surprise after minister had said taxes would
resume
* Move likely to support prices
* Rate has been scrapped since October
(Adds detail, background)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 Malaysia has kept tax on
exports of crude palm oil at zero for March, a government
circular showed on Monday, extending a duty-free policy held
since October.
The move, which is likely to underpin prices,
comes as a surprise as Malaysia's plantation industries and
commodities minister said last week the country was planning to
resume taxing exports from March.
The rate was scrapped from October to December, and later
extended to end-February.
Malaysia, the world's second largest palm oil producer after
Indonesia, calculated a reference price of 2,232.88 ringgit
($627) per tonne for March crude palm oil, effectively incurring
an export duty of zero percent.
Increased global edible oil supplies and slowing demand have
pressured palm oil prices which dropped 15 percent last year.
Authorities in Indonesia and Malaysian, which account for 85
percent of global palm oil production, are giving financial
incentives in a bid to boost demand and support prices of the
tropical product.
Indonesia has approved a threefold increase in biodiesel
subsidies which is likely to take effect next month.
($1 = 3.5620 ringgit)
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Anuradha Raghu; Writing
by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)