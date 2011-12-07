KUALA LUMPUR Dec 7 Shares in Malaysia's Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust Bhd opened at 1.03 ringgit ($0.33) each at its debut on Wednesday.
Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust, partly owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, had priced the institutional portion of its 710 million ringgit initial public offering at 90 sen each. The retail portion of the offer was priced at 88 sen each.
The IPO of Pavilion REIT, which owns the Pavilion integrated development in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, will be the fourth largest in Malaysia this year after those of Bumi Armada Bhd, MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd and UOA Development Bhd. ($1 = 3.136 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; editing by Liau Y-Sing)
Next In Financials
Raiffeisen's fully loaded CET 1 ratio above expectations at 13.5 pct
VIENNA, Feb 8 Raiffeisen Bank International's fully loaded common equity tier 1 (CET 1) ratio stood above the lender's own expectations at 13.5 percent at the end of 2016, it said on Wednesday, up from 12.3 percent at the end of September.
Poland's Glapinski: rate-setters agree wait-and-see best strategy for now
WARSAW, Feb 8 All Polish central bank policymakers currently agree that a wait-and-see strategy in monetary policy is best for now given that inflation will likely stabilise after rising in early 2017, central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.