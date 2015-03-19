KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 Malaysia's Petroliam
Nasional Bhd (Petronas) plans to use the $5 billion it
raised in Asia's largest bond offering so far this year for
corporate expenses as well as possible acquisitions, the company
said.
In a statement to Reuters, the state-owned energy firm,
which posted its first quarterly loss in at least five years in
the fourth quarter due to the slump in global oil prices,
declined to give any details about its potential M&A plans.
It had earlier stated plans to cut capital expenditure by 10
percent and operating expenses by up to 30 percent this year,
but still went ahead with the bond and sukuk issue, its first
foray into the debt market in six years.
The $5 billion issue comes as the cost of insuring Malaysian
sovereign debt has risen the most this year compared to its
Southeast Asian peers on concerns about state investor 1MDB's
$11 billion debt burden.
Weak oil prices have also deepened worries about the revenue
prospects for Petronas, which contributes about a fifth of the
government's overall income.
The Petronas bond issue was part of an open-ended $17
billion bond and sukuk programme announced by the company this
month, after 1MDB's financing woes put pressure on Malaysia's
sovereign rating and weakened the ringgit.
"The proceeds raised from the bond offering, including the
sukuk proceeds, will be used for general corporate purposes,
including capital expenditure," the company statement said.
Petronas said it was keen to maintain a "comfortable cash
balance... to enable us to proceed with important projects and
pursue synergistic mergers and acquisitions strategies." It
gave no details.
Petronas has for the last three years bought several
overseas assets to shore up future earnings as output slows at
home. In 2012, it acquired Canada's Progress Energy Resources in
a $5 billion deal that gave it shale gas properties in
northeastern British Columbia.
Petronas' cash holdings amounted to $39 billion, while total
borrowings amounted to $9.9 billion as at end 2014, according to
its financial statement.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Miral Fahmy)