KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 Malaysia's Prime Minister
Najib Razak has announced Mohd Sidek Hassan will become the next
chairman of state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas)
, local news agency Bernama reported late on Friday.
Mohd Sidek, whose term as chief secretary to the government
ends on Saturday, will take over the job soon as several
internal matters at Petronas are resolved, Najib was quoted as
saying.
Petronas' president and chief executive officer Shamsul
Azhar Abbas currently holds the chairmanship.
"I'm confident and believe that Tan Sri Mohd Sidek will
contribute greatly to (Petronas) and enhance the relationship
between Petronas and the government," Najib said at a dinner
honouring Mohd Sidek on Friday night.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)