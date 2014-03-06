KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 Malaysia's state oil firm
Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) has signed two contracts
to supply CPC Corporation of Taiwan with up to 2.6
million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for six
years.
"Delivery to CPC is scheduled from the second quarter of
2014 and 2015 respectively," Petronas said in a press statement
on Thursday, without disclosing the financial value of the
contracts.
Petronas has been seeking higher prices for the 2 million
tonnes of LNG a year it supplies to South Korea's Korea Gas Corp
(KOGAS), company sources told Reuters in December.
Petronas, which finances more than a third of Malaysia's
government budget via dividends, on Tuesday posted a 45.4
percent jump in fourth-quarter profit, as exploration efforts at
home and abroad paid off with a boost in output.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Richard Pullin)