KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 Petroliam Nasional Bhd
(Petronas), Malaysia's state oil firm, will focus this
year on increasing domestic production after posting a 45
percent year-on-year drop in fourth quarter net profit.
That fall was a result of higher operating costs and
impairment losses on property, plant and equipment, the company
said on Thursday, while lower crude oil trading volume and a
local currency which has strengthened versus the dollar trimmed
revenue.
Unlisted Petronas finances nearly half of Malaysia's
government budget and tension is growing between the firm and
the state.
The company wants to link its government payments to profit
rather than pay its current flat fee and to use more of its
income for investment in production. For Prime Minister Najib
Razak, who must call an election by April, a much smaller
contribution would mean unpopular choices of higher taxes or
lower spending.
Petronas' President and Chief Executive, Shamsul Azhar
Abbas, said the firm would pay a dividend of 27 billion ringgit
($8.70 billion) to the government in 2013, versus 28 billion
ringgit last year.
"We hope production will increase from the domestic
discoveries we made recently," he told reporters. "And the
production from the three fields in Iraq we started will come on
board by the fourth quarter."
As part of its efforts to secure more overseas reserves to
stay profitable and offset falling domestic output, it recently
completed a C$5.2 billion ($5.3 billion) takeover of Canada's
Progress Energy Resources Corp
Petronas' net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 2012
fell to 8.722 billion ringgit from 15.85 billion ringgit a year
ago.
Revenue in the quarter slipped marginally, to 76.77 billion
ringgit from 78.05 billion ringgit in the fourth quarter of
2011.
The ringgit traded at 3.0605 to the dollar in late December
last year, versus 3.1595 at the end of December 2011.
($1 = 3.1050 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah Editing
by Daniel Magnowski)