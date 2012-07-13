KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 Kimanis Power Sdn Bhd, 60 percent-owned by Malaysia's Petronas Gas Bhd, has obtained regulatory approval to issue up to 1.16 billion ringgit ($363.6 million) worth of Islamic bonds to fund its 285 megawatt Kimanis power plant project.

The parent company, the natural gas arm of state-owned oil and gas group Petronas, said on Friday the fund raising would come in the form of a 16-year sukuk programme, which has been rated AA- by the Malaysian Rating Corporation Bhd.

Shares of Petronas Gas closed 0.78 percent lower at 17.86 ringgit per share on Friday, underperforming the broader index's 0.05 percent rise. ($1 = 3.1900 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by Jane Baird)