KUALA LUMPUR Aug 23 Malaysian state oil firm Petronas said on Tuesday it will develop the 15 billion ringgit ($5.1 billion) North Malay Basin project to develop gas and build a pipeline to transport it.

The project comprises nine discovered gas fields about 300 kilometers off the coast of the peninsula. Petronas will also develop a new 200 km pipeline to transport the gas.

"Petronas and its production sharing partners are undertaking the project on an accelerated basis, with first delivery of 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day expected by 2013, ramping up to 250 mmscfd by 2015," Petronas said in a statement.

It did not name its partners in the project.

($1 = 2.970 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; editing by Liau Y-Sing)