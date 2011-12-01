KUALA LUMPUR Dec 1 Malaysia's state oil
firm Petronas has put in a bid for an onshore energy
field in Myanmar, Executive Vice President of Exploration and
Production Wee Yiaw Hin said on Thursday.
"At the moment in Myanmar we are only offshore and the
business has been quite good," Wee told reporters after
announcing Petronas' quarterly earnings.
"There has been recently a bid on the onshore block and we
are looking at opportunities to go onshore in Myanmar."
Wee said the bidding process will end some time next year.
He added that he was not aware of any other Malaysian companies
bidding for the same blocks.
Wee was earlier quoted as saying Petronas was deriving good
value from operations in Sudan, Myanmar, Turkmenistan and
Vietnam and is on the lookout for "new basins and a few value
growth areas" in these regions.
Myanmar closed its biggest oil and gas exploration tender in
years in August, a few months after it cautiously started
political reforms, and the government is now processing bids.
(Reporting by Min Hun Fong and Viparat Jantraprap; editing by
Liau Y-Sing)