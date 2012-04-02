UPDATE 5-Oil prices rise after report shows drop in U.S. stocks
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates comment, prices; paragraphs 2, 9)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas is studying plans for a Canadian gas asset acquisition that may exceed $5 billion as the firm looks to boost supplies of the fuel to energy-guzzling Asia, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Petronas officials were not immediately available to comment on the report.
Bloomberg cited Petronas Chief Executive Shamsul Azhar Abbas as saying there were "quite a few candidates out there" in Canada who were willing to talk and that a deal might be announced within three months.
Petronas has already made a big push into Canada, specifically its shale gas sector. Last year Petronas bought a stake in a shale gas field in Canada for $1.1 billion from Progress Energy Resources Corp. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's coal production fell by 51 percent to a record low last year as all large deep mines closed and others neared the end of their operational life, preliminary government statistics showed on Thursday.
(Adds table, tender details) SINGAPORE/MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's OLT LNG import terminal moored off the Tuscan coast is seeking up to 20 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery between April and September, two trade sources with direct knowledge of the tender said on Thursday. The Italian firm is seeking delivery of two cargoes in September, three cargoes in the months of April and June, and four cargoes in May, July and August. The tender closes on Mar. 6 and will h