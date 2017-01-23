* Ninth train of Bintulu complex started Jan. 1
TOKYO Jan 23 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said
its venture with Malaysian state oil firm Petronas has
started commercial operations at the ninth liquefaction train at
the Petronas LNG complex in Bintulu, Sarawak.
The train, with a production capacity of 3.6 million tonnes
of LNG per year, started on Jan. 1.
The launch of the ninth train comes at a time when U.S. LNG
exporters are sending tankers to Asia to fill a gap in the
region's demand as markets have tightened more-than-expected on
surging consumption in China and Pakistan, and because of
Australia's struggles to ramp up production.
But still, the LNG market remains well supplied, with
available LNG capacity standing 45 percent above demand last
year, according to Reuters Eikon data.
JX Nippon Oil, a unit of Japan's biggest oil refiner JX
Holdings, last June bought a 10 percent equity stake in
a Petronas subsidiary that was developing the ninth train in
Malaysia's Sarawak state.
With the launch of the ninth train, the Petronas LNG complex
now has the capacity to produce about 30 million tonnes per
year, JX said in a statement.
Malaysian shipper MISC took delivery of its latest 150,200
cubic metre LNG gas tanker, Seri Cenderawasih, last Friday. The
ship, built by South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries
, is on long term charter to Petronas to transport
LNG from Bintulu.
The ship, the second in a series of five similar vessels
built as part MISC's long-term fleet expansion programme to
support the energy transportation needs of Petronas, is due to
arrive at Bintulu on Jan. 27 to load its first cargo, ship
tracking data on the Reuters Eikon terminal showed on Monday.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Additional reporting by
Keith Wallis in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford)