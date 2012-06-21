* Signs three production sharing contracts with Petronas
Carigali, Hess Corp
* Petronas to commercialise 1.7 trillion cubic feet of gas
reserves
* Project to help secure energy supply for the SE Asian
country.
(Adds details, background)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 State oil firm Petronas
signed three production sharing contracts with the
exploration arm of U.S. firm Hess Corp on Thursday,
kicking off a $5.2 billion gas project off Malaysia's east
coast.
The North Malay Basin project, comprising nine gas fields
about 300 km (186 miles) off the east coast of peninsular
Malaysia, is aimed at securing new gas supplies for Petronas as
it faces a supply crunch.
Petronas awarded production sharing contracts (PSC) for
three fields to Hess Corp and its own exploration arm, Petronas
Carigali. One was an amended PSC, while the others were new
exploration PSCs with a 50:50 equity split between the two
firms, the company said.
Petronas has said it is looking to commercialise about 1.7
standard trillion cubic feet of gas reserves from the area, part
of a drive to bring on marginal domestic fields and secure gas
with a high CO2 content.
Petronas and its production sharing partners are aiming for
first delivery of 100 million standard cubic feet (mmscfd) of
gas per day by 2013, ramping up to 250 mmscfd by 2015, the
company said.
It was not immediately clear if Petronas would export some
of the gas. Domestic power demand has been on the rise in
Malaysia, due partly to regulated domestic prices that are lower
than market rates.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Niluksi Koswanage;
Editing by Richard Pullin)