KUALA LUMPUR Feb 13 Malaysian state oil firm Petronas has awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) portion of its second commercial floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to a consortium comprising JGC Corporation and Samsung Heavy Industries.

Petronas said on Thursday it has approved plans to build the floating LNG plant offshore in Sabah state, on Borneo island, and expected the facility to be ready for start-up by early 2018.

"The facility will be moored at the Rotan gas field in deep water Block H, offshore Sabah and is designed to produce 1.5 million tonnes a year of LNG," Petronas said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the value and financial terms of the contract. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)