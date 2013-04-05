KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 Malaysia's state owned oil
and gas firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd said on Friday it
raised the offer price to take over shipping firm MISC Bhd
to 5.50 ringgit ($1.79)per share from 5.30 ringgit
previosly.
The revised offer comes after MISC's other major shareholder
the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) said the original bid was
unattractive.
Petronas did not disclose reasons behind the revised offer.
Shares of MISC closed 0.73 percent lower at 5.46 ringgit per
share.
($1 = 3.0800 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)