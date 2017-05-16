By A. Ananthalakshmi
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR May 16 The chemical manufacturing
unit of Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas is
looking to grow "aggressively" in specialty chemicals to meet
demand in new regional markets and profit from higher margins,
its CEO told Reuters on Tuesday.
Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd, a subsidiary of
Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), currently sees only 0.2
percent of its total sales volumes come from specialty chemicals
but the company is aiming for 15 percent in the next 20 years,
CEO Sazali Hamzah said in an interview.
"Our game plan is to aggressively pursue it beyond 2020. We
may partner, buy over companies or even do direct licensing," he
said.
The affordability of specialty chemicals in its key markets
Southeast Asia, China and India is increasing as those economies
expand, creating new demand opportunities, Sazali said.
Specialty chemicals are high-value raw materials used in the
manufacture of consumer products such as high-performance tyres
and LCD televisions.
Last month, Petronas Chemicals said it plans to set up a
plant to produce specialty chemical isononanol in the Pengerang
Integrated Complex (PIC) in the southern Malaysian state of
Johor with a total investment cost of $442 million.
Sazali said there could be more specialty chemicals plants
in PIC as well. Isononanol is a building block for chemicals
used in the auto, cable and construction sectors.
The company is spearheading the petrochemicals component of
PIC, which is Petronas' largest downstream project in Malaysia
with an estimated $27 billion total investment.
Malaysia's Pengerang peninsula lies between the South China
Sea and the Malacca Strait, through which almost all Middle East
oil and gas bound for North Asia's industrial powerhouses China,
Japan and South Korea is shipped.
Earlier this year, Middle East oil major Saudi Aramco agreed
to invest $7 billion in PIC's refinery and cracker project.
Last week, officials from Petronas Chemicals and Aramco said
they were also exploring options to build more petrochemical
plants in PIC.
Sazali on Tuesday said the talks between the two companies
were in early stages and any deal, if finalised, would be
announced early next year.
The companies are in talks for partnership on petrochemical
plants with an investment of $3 billion that have already been
finalised for PIC, he said, adding that new plants could also
involve other partners.
Petronas Chemicals on Monday reported a doubling in
quarterly profit, helped by higher prices and sales volumes, but
was cautious about recovery in petrochemicals due to volatile
oil prices and soft demand in some markets.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue)