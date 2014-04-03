KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 Malaysia's state oil firm
Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) board of directors has
given the green light for a $16 billion refinery and
petrochemical integrated development (Rapid), the company said
in a statement on Thursday.
Located within the Pengerang Integrated Complex in the
southern state of Johor, Rapid is poised to start refinery
operations by early 2019.
Other associated facilities within the complex will also
involve up to $11 billion of investment, the company said.
Rapid, Malaysia's largest liquid-based green-field
downstream development, was previously twice delayed due to
issues with relocation of residents.
"Petronas undertook a rigorous review of the project,
including independent third-party assessments to ensure it meets
our criteria for long-term profitable and sustainable growth,"
the firm's president and group CEO Shamsul Azhar Abbas said.
The Pengerang project is stretched across a 6,242-acre site
and will consist of a 300,000 barrels-per-day refinery and a
petrochemical complex. Construction will only begin after the
state government hands over the project site to Petronas.
"We will continue to work closely with the federal and Johor
state governments to ensure the project's smooth
implementation," he added.
Petronas, which finances more than one third of Malaysia's
government budget via dividends, posted a 45.4 percent jump in
fourth-quarter profit, as exploration efforts at home and abroad
paid off with a boost in output.
(Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by David Evans)