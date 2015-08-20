KUALA LUMPUR Aug 21 Royal Dutch Shell
unit Sarawak Shell Bhd has transferred its 50 percent stake as
operator of the MLNG Dua liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant to
Malaysian state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas)
, Petronas said on Friday.
The Petronas statement did not give further details or any
value attached to the move.
Petronas' subsidiaries now wholly own the operator of the
LNG producer in the Borneo state of Sarawak in Malaysia,
according to a statement by Petronas. Shell operated MLNG Dua
via a production sharing contract signed with Petronas since
1993.
Malaysia is the world's second-largest exporter of LNG,
according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. LNG
revenues made up some 2.7 percent of the Southeast Asia nation's
gross domestic product, according to World Bank data.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by William Hardy)