BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in Feb.at EUR 438 million
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) has received approval from Malaysia's Securities Commission to raise up to 2 billion ringgit ($659.30 million) in 7-year sukuk bonds, the firm said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.
The firm which is the retail arm of Malaysia's state oil firm, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, said the proceeds would be used to fund capital expenditure, as working capital and for other general purposes.
CIMB Investment Bank Berhad and HSBC Amanah Malaysia Berhad are the joint principal advisers, joint lead arrangers and joint lead managers for the sukuk programme.
($1 = 3.0335 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu. Editing by Jane Merriman)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.