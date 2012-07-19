KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 Malaysia's state-owned
firm Petronas said on Thursday it has teamed up with
Italian firm Versalis SpA to build and run elastomer plants
within a 60 billion ringgit ($18.96 billion) proposed
petrochemicals complex in the southern state of Johor.
The joint venture marks the fourth Petronas has secured for
the refinery and petrochemical integrated development project so
far after Germany's BASF, Japan's Itochu Corp
and Thailand's PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd
.
Under the terms of the partnership, the proposed joint
venture will produce and market synthetic rubbers using
Versalis' technology license and technical know-how. Italian oil
and gas group Eni SpA wholly owns and controls
Versalis.
($1 = 3.1640 Malaysian ringgits)
