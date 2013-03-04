KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 The Philippine foreign
secretary flew to Malaysia on Monday to urge "maximum tolerance"
as Kuala Lumpur rushed thousands more troops to hunt down armed
Filipinos who killed eight police in the eastern Malaysian state
of Sabah.
Both governments are under increasing pressure to resolve
the standoff which threatens to damage ties. The Southeast Asian
neighbours have periodically been at odds over security and
migration along their sea border.
Philippine President Benigno Aquino went on national
television to urge Malaysia not to harm the interests of an
estimated 800,000 Filipinos in Sabah.
Shootouts between armed members of a Filipino faction
staking an ancient claim on Sabah state and Malaysian
authorities have so far claimed 27 lives.
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario will
meet his Malaysian counterpart, Anifah Aman, in an appeal for
maximum tolerance, the Philippines said.
Rosario will also seek permission for a Philippine navy
vessel to be allowed to provide humanitarian, medical and
consular assistance off Sabah and to take the Filipinos back to
the Philippines, a statement from the Philippine department of
foreign affairs said.
The Filipinos belong to a faction of followers of the sultan
of Sulu, a south Philippine region, who occupied a Sabah village
in February to press their claim over the Malaysian territory.
A surge in recent decades of Philippine immigrants to Sabah,
many of whom work in palm oil plantations, has sparked
resentment and promised to be a hot election issue even before
the Sulu sultanate supporters arrived.
Sabah is a crucial state in a general election that
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak must call by the end of
April and which could be the closest in the country's history.
The leader of Malaysia's opposition, Anwar Ibrahim,
criticised the government's handling of the crisis.
"We are disappointed by the weak leadership shown by Najib
Razak, the home minister and the defence minister whose
responsibility it is to keep Malaysia's security intact," Anwar
told reporters.
