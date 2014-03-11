BRIEF-Brigade Capital reports 5.2 pct passive stake in Parker Drilling
* Brigade Capital Management LP reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Parker Drilling Co as of March 2 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFwH8r) Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 Malaysia's police chief said on Tuesday that one of the two men holding false passports who boarded the Malaysian airliner that vanished last week was an Iranian national.
The identity of the other man was being investigated, Inspector General Khalid Abu Bakar told a news conference.
* Brigade Capital Management LP reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Parker Drilling Co as of March 2 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFwH8r) Further company coverage:
* Files for common stock offering of up to $12.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mkKYVI) Further company coverage:
* Brigham Resources LLC reports a 6.3 percent passive stake in Diamondback Energy Inc as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFqgCz) Further company coverage: