BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 8 Malaysian state-owned fund manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd, or PNB, is planning to list 15 billion ringgit ($4.71 billion) worth of property assets next year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The largest fund manager in the Southeast Asian country is seeking to list assets, including property in Australia and the United Kingdom, as a business trust on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange "to better monetise its assets," the person said.
"It's still too early to gauge the IPO size right now," the person said, declining to be named as the matter is still private.
PNB officials were not immediately available to comment when contacted.
The trust will be Malaysia's largest real estate entity after its initial public offering, surpassing KLCC Property Holdings Bhd, the largest real estate investment trust, and UEM Sunrise Bhd, the biggest property developer by market capitalisation. ($1 = 3.1845 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.