CANBERRA, March 14 Australia is deeply concerned
over the arrest of two Australian journalists in Malaysia after
they attempted to question Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak
over corruption allegations, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said
on Monday.
The journalists from the Australian Broadcasting
Corporation's (ABC) flagship investigative journalism programme,
Four Corners, were arrested in the Borneo state of Sarawak on
Saturday night after approaching Najib outside a mosque.
Malaysian police said in a statement the pair had been
arrested for failing to comply with police instructions not to
cross a security line. They were released on bail on Sunday and
charged with "obstructing a public servant in the discharge of
his public functions".
Bishop told ABC radio Australia was "deeply concerned".
"We are providing consular support to the ABC crew and
certainly raising this issue at the appropriate level with the
Malaysian government," she said.
Najib has faced sustained pressure to resign since the
middle of last year over allegations of corruption linked to the
debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), and
deposits into his private accounts worth around $680 million.
He has denied any wrongdoing and maintains he did not use
the funds for personal gain. He was cleared earlier this year of
any criminal offence or corruption.
Sally Neighbour, the programme's executive producer, wrote
on Twitter that the journalists had been in Malaysia reporting
on the corruption scandal and denied any allegations of
wrongdoing on their behalf.
"Our journalists were doing what journalists do in countries
with a free press," she wrote.
Reporter Linton Besser and camera operator Louie Eroglu have
had their passports returned, Neighbour said, but have been
barred from leaving the country.
Former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad cranked up pressure
on Najib to quit earlier this month, marking a seismic political
shift by joining hands with long-standing foes, including the
party of the jailed Anwar Ibrahim.
(Additional reporting by Praveen Menon in Kuala Lumpur)