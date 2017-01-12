(Corrects paragraph 9 to show by-election was in a neighbouring
constituency)
* Felda plantation deal with Indonesia upsets Malay workers
* Felda workers say deal with Najib's friend was overpriced
* Felda areas account for a quarter of parliamentary seats
* Najib expected to call election this year
* 1MDB scandal and economy are also headwinds for Najib
* Felda planning roadshows to explain deal to settlers
By Emily Chow
SUNGKAI, Malaysia Jan 12 The Malaysian
plantation district of Sungkai has become an initial - and
unlikely - battleground for an election that embattled Prime
Minister Najib Razak is expected to call this year.
Sungkai is home to ethnic Malays who work for the national
palm plantation operator, Federal Land Development Authority
(Felda). Known as "Felda settlers", they have long been among
the beneficiaries of government affirmative action programmes
for Malays, who form the majority of the population.
The Felda settlers have been a rock solid vote bank for
Najib's ruling coalition, even as urban Malays have poured into
the opposition camp in recent years, alienated by a series of
political scandals.
Najib's coalition lost the popular vote in the last general
election in 2013, but still won a majority of seats in
Malaysia's gerrymandered constituencies.
Malaysia's opposition is hoping the settlers could be the
next to defect, which was why opposition lawmaker Rafizi Ramli
on Sunday night was in Sungkai, a former mining town that now
mainly relies on palm oil and rubber planting.
The settlers have been angered by Felda's decision to
purchase a 37 percent stake in Indonesian palm oil firm PT Eagle
High Plantations for $505 million, more than a 100
percent premium based on its closing share price on Wednesday.
FELDA'S DEBTS
Eagle High is owned by one of Indonesia's richest men, Peter
Sondakh, who has done a number of deals in Malaysia and is a
longtime friend of Najib.
Najib's office did not respond to requests for comment about
the deal. Sondakh has not publicly commented about the deal in
Jakarta.
Just six months ago, Najib's United Malays National
Organisation (UMNO) party secured a sweeping victory in a
by-election in a neighbouring constituency in northern Perak
state.
But on Sunday night, more than 300 people gathered on the
lawn of a Sungkai resident under a dank tropical night to hear
opposition lawmaker Rafizi Ramli tell the cheering crowd: "We
will change our prime minister and our government."
"Felda's debts are growing ... and the government will use
the settlers money to pay it off," said Rafizi, a 39-year-old
lawmaker from People's Justice Party (PKR).
"If we don't stop this, the debt will be shouldered by our
future generations."
Felda has said the deal will not impact its existing
commitments and programmes to improve the well-being of the
settlers. Felda itself is planning a series of roadshows to
convince settlers in its plantation areas of the deal's
benefits.
QUARTER OF PARLIAMENT
Felda settlers are the majority voters in at least 54 of the
222 seats in the national parliament, and has helped bring the
UMNO-led Barisan Nasional (National Front) coalition to power in
every election since independence in 1957.
Even the opposition's attempt to highlight a multi-billion
dollar alleged money-laundering scandal at state investment fund
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) that erupted in 2015 did not
resonate with rural voters.
The Felda issue, however, affects them directly.
"All this while, UMNO has won the elections because there
are 54 parliamentary seats in the Felda (settlers) areas. Now I
am sure the sentiment has changed," said Mazlan Aliman,
president of the National Felda Settlers' Children Society
(ANAK).
He estimates that over half of his association members and
their families will vote for the opposition party if the Eagle
High deal goes through.
"If this happens, (Barisan Nasional) will lose in the
upcoming elections," Mazlan said.
Najib has to call elections by 2018, but a government source
told Reuters he may do it earlier, possibly in the second half
of this year.
ELECTION HEADWINDS
The prime minister is heading into the next election already
saddled with the scandal around 1MDB, which has been
investigated in a half-dozen countries for money laundering. His
government said nearly $700 million of 1MDB money that wound up
in Najib's personal bank account came from an unnamed Saudi.
Yet Najib, who has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing,
retains a tight grip on UMNO by commanding a vast patronage
system that spreads the largesse among ordinary Malays as well
as party apparatchiks.
He is wielding sticks along with the carrots: Anwar Ibrahim,
the charismatic opposition leader, remains in jail on sodomy
charges, activists and politicians have been charged with
sedition, critical news websites have been closed.
Rafizi, the lawmaker who spoke at the Sungkai rally, is
himself on bail pending an appeal after he was sentenced to 18
months in jail for leaking a confidential 1MDB document.
But the prime minister is fighting economic headwinds. The
ringgit currency has fallen by more than a quarter over the past
two years, prices have risen after state subsidies were slashed
and a national goods and services (GST) tax launched, and
economic growth is expected to slow in 2017.
All that is being felt in rural Malay heartlands such as
Sungkai, and is contributing to the sour faces over the
Felda-Eagle High deal.
FELDA'S FALLEN FORTUNES
Felda, created by Najib's father and Malaysia's second prime
minister, resettled and employed the rural poor in the palm
industry. It helped lead Malaysia to become one of the world's
two largest producers of palm oil, along with Indonesia.
The settlers leased government land for palm cultivation and
many also own shares in Felda Global Ventures (FGV), a
unit of Felda that raised over $3 billion in a listing in 2012.
But Felda's fortunes have slumped in recent years - its
shares fell by over 60 percent since its IPO. The shares plunged
another 5 percent on Dec. 23, when the Eagle High deal was
announced.
"This is a waste of money," said Khalili Kasim, a
64-year-old settler, saying Felda should be providing housing
loans, or educational aid instead of putting money into Eagle
High.
"Land owners should be rich, but why are some of us still
struggling and living under the poverty line?" Khalili said.
But the opposition will be fighting an uphill battle to
secure the votes of Felda settlers, who have long been loyal
UMNO supporters.
"In the lead-up to the elections, if they (UMNO) can develop
measures that can persuade the voters ... then they can still
mitigate the concerns arising from the purchase of Eagle High,"
said Ibrahim Suffian, director of independent opinion polling
firm Merdeka Center.
"But this is not a done deal; it is a developing story."
(Editing by Praveen Menon and Bill Tarrant)