KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 Former Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohamad has resigned as chairman of national carmaker Proton Holdings, effective March 30, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

Mahathir, who served as prime minister from 1981 to 2003, founded Proton in 1983 with the goal of creating a national car and boost the country's automotive industry.

"We would like to express our gratitude and recognise Tun Dr Mahathir's role as the creator of the national car company," Proton said in a separate statement issued after the announcement.

Mahathir also announced his resignation as chancellor of Petronas Technology University and as adviser to two development authorities.

The announcement comes two weeks after Mahathir ceased to be an adviser to national oil and gas firm Petronas.

Proton Holdings is owned by Malaysian auto-to-construction conglomerate DRB-HICOM Berhad.