By Siva Sithraputhran
| KUALA LUMPUR, July 29
came during a rainy spell and when the seven dams in Malaysia's
richest, most populous state were full.
Reserves of treated water in the opposition-controlled state
of Selangor were perilously low, said the water company
supplying a population of 7 million in the country's main
industrial base. It was seeking approval to start immediate
rationing.
For many it looked like politics, not water, was behind the
problem - a measure of how high tensions are running ahead of
national elections that must be called by early next year and
which may be the closest in Malaysia's history.
"Of course, it's a political conspiracy," said Teresa Kok, a
member of the Selangor state executive council and opposition
member of parliament.
The July 14 announcement has set off an ill-tempered battle
between the opposition-run state and the federal government that
foreshadows an intense election struggle for the crucial swing
state that is a base for multinationals including Panasonic Corp
and British American Tobacco.
The state leadership says the ruling coalition is using
water supplier Syabas to manufacture a water crisis and sow
doubts in voters' minds over the opposition's competence.
Syabas, a unit of Puncak Niaga Bhd, has links with
the Malaysia's ruling United Malays National Organization
(UMNO). Rozali Ismail, the chairman of Puncak Niaga and
executive chairman of Syabas, is treasurer for the party's
Selangor branch and was dubbed Malaysia's "water king" by
Forbes, which ranks him as the country's 37th richest person.
The federal government says the state has jeopardised its
water supply by blocking the construction of a 3.8 billion
ringgit ($1.2 billion) treatment plant.
"If we can make Malaysia the global centre for IPOs, how can
it be that we can't resolve water issues," Prime Minister Najib
Razak was quoted as saying this week by The Star newspaper,
referring to several big stock debuts in Malaysia this year.
The problem could be resolved, he said, once the people of
Selangor "choose a government that can do it."
As Malaysia's traditional engine of growth, the west-coast
state was a prized, unprecedented win for the opposition in the
last election in 2008, and the most potent symbol of the ruling
coalition's worst election performance.
Wresting back the state would help lay to rest doubts about
Najib's leadership within his own party and help the coalition
rebound nationwide. For the opposition, retaining Selangor is
crucial if it is to have any chance of winning a parliamentary
majority and forming a government for the first time.
The state has been at the centre of concerns over voter
fraud, with the opposition accusing the government of handing
out voting rights to thousands of illegal immigrants.
"The stakes are the highest in Selangor. The prime minister
really needs to win it back," said Ong Kian Ming, a political
analyst and lecturer at Kuala Lumpur's private UCSI university.
TEST OF OPPOSITION COMPETENCE
The perceived performance of the four opposition-controlled
states will be a crucial campaign issue as the three-party
opposition alliance tries to convince voters it is capable of
running the country.
Penang, another opposition-held state, has set an enviable
record, attracting the country's highest level of investment in
the manufacturing sector for two years running and slashing
public debt levels by over 90 percent in three years.
Selangor's record is less spectacular. The state government
has been dogged by talk of infighting and Malaysia's ruling
coalition is presenting the water issue as exhibit A to show the
state is being mismanaged.
"They want to influence the course of the elections. They
have a monopoly over water resources and are holding the people
to ransom," said opposition MP Tony Pua, adding that uncertainty
over water supply was endangering investment in the state.
Syabas' shock warning of water rationing this month prompted
i n dignant state officials to pose for pictures in front of dams
brimming with water to show there was no shortage. Syabas hit
back with images showing treatment plants at low reserve
capacity, bolstering its case for the new plant.
"The responsibility for ensuring that Selangor has enough
water treatment plants lies with the Selangor state government,"
it said in a statement released on Thursday.
Selangor has threatened to take over the water company's
operations, a bid that was rejected by the government. The state
government remains set on a takeover and is going ahead with
plans to sack Rozali, aiming to use its 30 percent stake in
Syabas to trigger a vote of no-confidence.
The federal government wants to open tenders for the new
plant in a month, but it needs Selangor's permission to proceed.
The state government says the plant would lead to a steep
rise in water tariffs and that projections for water consumption
and population growth used to justify its construction are too
high. Instead, it wants 225 million ringgit from the federal
government to upgrade two existing plants and is prepared to add
200-300 million ringgit of its own funds.
Selangor state sources say the level of non-revenue water --
the volume lost before it reaches the customer -- at Syabas is
above 33 percent. That measure of efficiency compares with
Singapore's 5 percent, Denmark's 6 percent, and even falls short
of Bangladesh's 29 percent, they say.
Campaigners against Syabas are urging the company to open
its books to show if there really is a shortage.
"Failing to do so would only prove that the water crisis is
manufactured," said Charles Santiago, an opposition member of
parliament and coordinator of the Coalition Against Water
Privatisation group.
(Editing by Stuart Grudgings and Jonathan Thatcher)